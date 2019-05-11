Nikki Cross Teases Gimmick Change After WWE Main Event Loss

– Nikki Cross is hinting at a possible gimmick change after losing her first match as a Raw star during this week’s WWE Main Event. Cross, who is officially listed on the Raw roster after uncertainty around her brand, lost to Peyton Royce on the show. You can see the video below of Cross being despondant after the loss and hinting at a change.

“Tonight was my chance,” Cross said. “The newest Raw Superstar, Nikki Cross. It was my chance to make an impact on Main Event tonight. It was my chance. And I lost, I lost. Is there something — is there something that I need to change here? Do I need to change? What needs to change? Do I just fight from the ground up, scratching and clawing? What needs to change?”

She continues, “I’m always — I’m always talking in the dark, maybe it’s time to step out of the dark and take a long, good, hard look in the mirror.”