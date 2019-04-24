wrestling / News
WWE News: Nikki Cross Teases Going After NXT UK Women’s Title, Apollo Crews, Liv Morgan and Buddy Murphy Comment On Not Appearing On Smackdown
– Nikki Cross promoted tonight’s Worlds Collide special on the WWE Network and then teased the possibility of going to NXT UK to challenge for the UK Women’s title.
#NXTUK women’s championship???
Nikki Nikki, if RAW is red, SD is blue, NXT is yellow or….what colour shall we have NXTUK as? Hehe where will I go? Red, blue, yellow or ……….
Tune in to find out @WWENetwork https://t.co/Ip9KOTHcs8
— Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) April 24, 2019
– New Smackdown stars Apollo Crews, Liv Morgan and Buddy Murphy commented on Twitter about not getting a chance to appear on last night’s of the show.
Always about my business.. don’t ever get that twisted… some things are out of my control. https://t.co/s3NvEqce6X
— Apollo (@WWEApollo) April 24, 2019
You’ll see me soon. Don’t worry 😉
— LIV Morgan 👅💙 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) April 24, 2019
The Secret is coming…. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/ZDOrsms3Oq
— Best Kept Secret is Coming (@WWE_Murphy) April 24, 2019
