wrestling / News

WWE News: Nikki Cross Teases Going After NXT UK Women’s Title, Apollo Crews, Liv Morgan and Buddy Murphy Comment On Not Appearing On Smackdown

April 24, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Nikki Cross Raw 1-14-19

– Nikki Cross promoted tonight’s Worlds Collide special on the WWE Network and then teased the possibility of going to NXT UK to challenge for the UK Women’s title.

– New Smackdown stars Apollo Crews, Liv Morgan and Buddy Murphy commented on Twitter about not getting a chance to appear on last night’s of the show.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Nikki Cross, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading