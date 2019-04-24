WWE News: Nikki Cross Teases Going After NXT UK Women’s Title, Apollo Crews, Liv Morgan and Buddy Murphy Comment On Not Appearing On Smackdown

– Nikki Cross promoted tonight’s Worlds Collide special on the WWE Network and then teased the possibility of going to NXT UK to challenge for the UK Women’s title.

#NXTUK women’s championship???

Nikki Nikki, if RAW is red, SD is blue, NXT is yellow or….what colour shall we have NXTUK as? Hehe where will I go? Red, blue, yellow or ……….

Tune in to find out @WWENetwork https://t.co/Ip9KOTHcs8 — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) April 24, 2019

– New Smackdown stars Apollo Crews, Liv Morgan and Buddy Murphy commented on Twitter about not getting a chance to appear on last night’s of the show.

Always about my business.. don’t ever get that twisted… some things are out of my control. https://t.co/s3NvEqce6X — Apollo (@WWEApollo) April 24, 2019

You’ll see me soon. Don’t worry 😉 — LIV Morgan 👅💙 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) April 24, 2019