– WWE announced that Nikki Cross will face Carmella on tonight’s SmackDown Live.

Just five days before Nikki Cross joins Alexa Bliss for a 2-on-1 Handicap Match against Bayley at WWE Extreme Rules in The Twisted Sister’s first-ever SmackDown Women’s Title Match, she will face Carmella one-on-one tonight on SmackDown LIVE. Find out how the up-and-coming Superstar fares against the explosive former SmackDown Women’s Champion at 8/7C on USA Network.

Also set for SmackDown:

– Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler

– Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Finn Balor

– SmackDown Tag Team Championship Summit

– Aleister Black’s opponent for Extreme Rules will be revealed

