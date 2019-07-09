wrestling / News
Nikki Cross vs. Carmella Added To Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
July 9, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE announced that Nikki Cross will face Carmella on tonight’s SmackDown Live.
Just five days before Nikki Cross joins Alexa Bliss for a 2-on-1 Handicap Match against Bayley at WWE Extreme Rules in The Twisted Sister’s first-ever SmackDown Women’s Title Match, she will face Carmella one-on-one tonight on SmackDown LIVE. Find out how the up-and-coming Superstar fares against the explosive former SmackDown Women’s Champion at 8/7C on USA Network.
Also set for SmackDown:
– Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler
– Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Finn Balor
– SmackDown Tag Team Championship Summit
– Aleister Black’s opponent for Extreme Rules will be revealed
411mania will have live coverage of WWE SmackDown beginning at 8 p.m. ET tonight.
More Trending Stories
- Jon Moxley On Establishing a Relationship With Vince McMahon, Says Vince Is ‘Easy to Talk To’, Discusses Vince’s ‘Mind Trick’
- Eric Bischoff Denies That Hulk Hogan vs. Goldberg Was Originally Set To Be A Dark Match, Discusses Whether Match Was Reaction to Ratings
- Johnny Impact No Longer Under Contract With Impact Wrestling, Has Unrestricted Free Agency Status
- Backstage News On Why Sami Callihan Beat Tessa Blanchard At Slammiversary