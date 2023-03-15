Nikki Garcia Claims The Garcia Twins Are Not Going to AEW

– After conducting a lives Q&A on her Instagram page this week, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Garcia (formerly Nikki Bella) commented on what’s next for The Garcia Twins following their exit from WWE. During her livestream earlier, Nikki claimed that they weren’t heading to AEW. She stated the following (via Fightful):

“That’s the same. There’s no hard feelings. I get because of everything in the past, especially the past maybe six months, it seems that way. We’re not going to AEW. I’ve seen a lot of that because we are just there visiting Renee and Paige. I was like, I haven’t had an opportunity to take Matteo backstage to a wrestling event, and when he knew uncle Bryan was gonna be there, Matteo loves his uncle Bryan. Brie and I are like, we have to go see Bryan. The kids had so much fun.”

The Garcia Twins will now be hosting a new show on Sirius XM called The Nikki & Brie Show. They will also be hosting an upcoming dating reality show for Amazon Prime Video, Twin Love.