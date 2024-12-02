Nikki Garcia Comments on End of Relationship With Artem Chigvintsev

As previously reported, Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev recently got divorced after he was arrested back in September for felony domestic battery. However, his lawyer claimed that he was not the one to blame. In the latest episode of Nikki and Brie Show (via Fightful), she spoke about the end of her marriage and said she is focused on her son now. Here are highlights:

On taking some time away: “I needed to disconnect because, first things first, I’m a mom and my son’s protection and privacy is the most important. I was going to do whatever it took for that, most importantly. Then, needing space for healing and facing trauma. It’s been tough. It’s been really tough. I’ve been heartbroken and sad.”

On his lawyer claiming he wasn’t the aggressor: “When you know the truth, nothing else matters. When some of you would come to me and tell me what people were saying or what was out there, it would affect me in some way, but because I know the truth and I actually lived it, it didn’t have a big effect on me because people weren’t there that day. People don’t know what I’ve gone through, what I am going through. You’re always going to have people assume things and say things. When they get fed lies, you’re going to have people believe things.”

On why she thinks the marriage failed: “When it came to our relationship, it’s sad, but things haven’t been great for a long time. I really played it up that things were a lot better than what they were, in the public eye, which I have regrets in that because I felt, if I could put this person on a pedestal and maybe if this person hears it enough, what I believe in them, they can believe that in themselves. We were so public and I felt I wasn’t being heard at home, so maybe he would hear me out loud in the public eye. In the end, we weren’t bringing the best out in each other. We probably should have walked away a long time ago so in the end what happened, would not have happened.”