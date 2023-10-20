Nikki Garcia Says She Got Legal Letter About WWE Name Hours Before Contract Ended

Nikki Garcia expected to have a conversation with WWE about the use of her ring name as she and Brie were preparing to exit the company, but they got a legal letter instead. Nikki and Brie were of course known as the Bella Twins in WWE, and Nikki recalled in an appearance on Not Skinny But Not Fat how, when the two were about to be done with the company, WWE decided not to talk to them about any potential arrangement around the names.

“There was never even a conversation,” Nikki said (per Fightful). “I think a lot of us, we thought, ‘Oh, maybe there will be a conversation because we have such a huge brand,’ and we were actually making WWE a lot of money. So we actually thought there was gonna be a conversation of, ‘Okay, you guys aren’t re-signing. Let’s talk about the name. Maybe when you do future projects, we take a percentage, you keep the name.’”

She continued, “I’ll be honest, I got a lawyer letter four hours before my contact was ending. They were seizing it all. I keep that letter in my office so I can always see it and just know that, as I enter this new chapter, it’s like I get to see what wasn’t even talked about [with] something I built for 20 years, but I know that I have the power as a woman to build something else for the next 20 years. It was upsetting because we were attached, but also I get a business, like, ‘Hey, this is our platform.’ I get it, I’m very understanding in that way. That is their IP. But we would have continued to have built that if there was a talk.”