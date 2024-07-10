Nikki Garcia Would Come Out Of Retirement For Match With Britt Baker

Nikki Garcia is retired from the ring, but she’d unring that bell for a match with Britt Baker. The WWE Hall of Famer recently had Baker on the Nikki & Brie show alongside her sister and during the conversation, Nikki said that she missed wrestling to some degree.

Baker told Nikki (per Fightful, “You don’t have to miss it. It’s right here for you. Don’t want it? Because I’m right here if you need an opponent.”

Nikki replied, “I would come out of retirement for you… You know what, this is my one thing. Doing a comeback, because I want to do a comeback in a few years.”

Baker quipped, “I’m right here.”

Garcia has teased the notion of coming back a few times. Her last appearance in the ring was for WWE at the 2022 Royal Rumble.