Nikkita Lyons To Appear On This Week’s WWE NXT

Nikkita Lyons is set to appear on Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced on Monday’s Raw that Lyons will appear on this week’s show after she made her return to attack Blair Davenport last week in revenge for Davenport putting her on the shelf earlier this year. Davenport won the Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline.

The updated card for Tuesday’s episode, which airs on USA Network, is:

* Eddy Thorpe vs. Dijak

* Meta-Four vs. Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, Fallon Henley

* NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament begins

* Nikkita Lyons appears