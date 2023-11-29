wrestling / News

Nikkita Lyons Appears On WWE NXT, Teases Return Soon

November 28, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Image Credit: WWE

Nikkita Lyons has been out of action for some time, and she made her first appearance in a while on this week’s WWE NXT. Lyons was injured back in January and underwent ACL surgery. She has been on the shelf since, but on Tuesday’s show a vignette aired featuring a video from her social media in which she was training for a return.

Lyons then appeared in the crowd, and the announcers noted that she’s close to a return.

