Nikkita Lyons Makes In-Ring Return At NXT Live Event
September 27, 2024 | Posted by
Nikkita Lyons is back in the ring, making her return at NXT’s live event on Friday. As you can see from fan tweets below, Lyons was victorious in her in-ring return at the Davenport, Florida show, her first match since she suffered a knee injury on NXT in January.
No word as of yet when Lyons will return to NXT TV.
Welcome Back!! #NXTDavenport pic.twitter.com/jZvCPyShra
— Shannon (@shann0521) September 28, 2024
Nikkita Lyons made her in-ring return at tonight's NXT Live Event after being out of action for eight months! pic.twitter.com/dxhKP7zS4Y
— Tiff 🔮 (@womenstitless) September 28, 2024
Nikita is back! #NXTDavenport pic.twitter.com/pirfI9KOXp
— Colby (@CKortJester) September 28, 2024
