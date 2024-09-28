wrestling / News

Nikkita Lyons Makes In-Ring Return At NXT Live Event

September 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Nikkita Lyons WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

Nikkita Lyons is back in the ring, making her return at NXT’s live event on Friday. As you can see from fan tweets below, Lyons was victorious in her in-ring return at the Davenport, Florida show, her first match since she suffered a knee injury on NXT in January.

No word as of yet when Lyons will return to NXT TV.

