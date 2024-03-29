wrestling / News

Nikkita Lyons Says She’s Launching New Weekly Show

March 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Nikkita Lyons WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

Nikkita Lyons is staying busy while she’s out of action, announcing a new weekly show that’s coming soon. The WWE NXT star posted to her Instagram Stories to reveal that a weekly show titled The Lyon’s Den is coming soon.

It’s not clear what format the show will take or where she will host it. There is no indication as of this time whether the show will be WWE-affiliated or not.

Lyons has been out of action since February after she made a return from ACL surgery in December.

