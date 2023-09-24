Nikkita Lyons Says She Will Resume Training in the Ring Soon

– WWE NXT Superstar Nikkita Lyons noted that she gets to start training in the ring again soon. You can see the video and post she shared earlier on her Instagram account below.

Lyons wrote, “mood bc she gets to start training in the ring again soon 😌 everyone I’ve seen do the #waterchallenge has KILLED IT 🔥 I wanted to try lolll 😆🦋”

Nikkita Lyons was sidelined with a torn and meniscus injury earlier this year, which required surgery.