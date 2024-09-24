wrestling / News
Nikkita Lyons Shares Update on Recovery From Torn ACL
– In a post on social media, WWE NXT Superstar Nikkita Lyons shared an update on her recovery from her torn ACL and meniscus. Lyons underwent surgery earlier this year on her left ACL.
She wrote, “it’s been a minute 🥊 8 months post op on my left ACL. now im even 🦿😁🦿lmao… it’s not over when you fall, it’s over when you don’t get back up and just quit. no one knows all you’ve been through but you. take your power back and protect your peace. 🦁” You can view the message and training clip she shared below.
it’s been a minute 🥊 8 months post op on my left ACL. now im even 🦿😁🦿lmao… it’s not over when you fall, it’s over when you don’t get back up and just quit. no one knows all you’ve been through but you. take your power back and protect your peace. 🦁 pic.twitter.com/K36orlKcob
— Nikkita Lyons (@nikkita_wwe) September 23, 2024
