Nikkita Lyons Was Surprised Her Split-Legged Legdrop Finisher Went As Viral As It Did

Nikkita Lyons went viral online after the first time she did her split-legged legdrop on WWE NXT, and she says that she was surprised by the reaction. The NXT star appeared on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast and talked about the move and more; you can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On her reaction to the move going viral on social media: “I was very surprised honestly. I thought maybe a little buzz but I was not expecting World Star, I was not expecting that reaction. I was blown away because it’s funny that it really was that pin that went viral. My finisher is the Tornado Kick, I did the split pin and it’s funny because I told the coaches ‘I just want to try this. I don’t know, it might work, it might get over, I don’t know.’ And it did and I was extremely surprised.”

On being followed by Drake in Instagram: “I actually had a friend of mine DM me and he was like ‘Hey, Drake followed you, that’s cool,’ and I was like ‘what?’ I didn’t even know until my friend told me and I was like oh my gosh, when did this happen? I didn’t even know because I had been following him as an artist for the longest time and being an artist, every song that he touches is a banger. My goal as a female artist as well is also to do that. I feel like that was a manifestation almost, it felt like being a step closer to that possibly happening if that makes sense.”

On pitching a name for the move: “I don’t know if I can say it out loud. I don’t know if I should because I pitched it and they loved it and then they asked the higher [ups] and they were like probably not. I’m actually in the process of trying to figure out something catchy but also something that people would love saying and something that could become a shirt. So I’m in that process.”