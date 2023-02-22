Nikkita Lyons Gives Update On NXT, Says She’ll Be Out 11 – 12 Months

Nikkita Lyons has a long wait until she returns to the ring, as she noted in an update on this week’s WWE NXT. Tuesday’s show saw Lyons in a backstage interview segment with McKenzie Mitchell where she revealed that her recovery from ACL surgery will keep her out for 11 to 12 months, though she’s aiming to make it sooner than that.

Lyons was written off of TV with a parking lot attack in late January. Lyons said tonight that she was attacked from behind and didn’t know who hit her.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Lyons for a quick and full recovery.