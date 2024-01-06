Nikkita Lyons vs. Blair Davenport Added To Tuesday’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced that a grudge match between Nikkita Lyons and Blair Davenport has been added to Tuesday’s episode of NXT. Davenport was revealed as the one who attacked Lyons and put her out of action last year. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT Tag Team Championships: Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo (c) vs. OTM

* Gigi Dolin vs. Cora Jade

* Nikkita Lyons vs. Blair Davenport

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Begins