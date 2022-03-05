Nikkita Lyons Was Surprised To See Her Pin In NXT Debut Go Viral

Nikkita Lyons’ unique pin in her successful WWE NXT debut went viral, and Lyons says she was surprised by that. Lyons defeated Kayla Inlay on the February 22nd episode of the show, spin kicking her and then doing a splits ledrop to cover for the pin.

The image of Lyons pinning Inlay went viral on Twitter, and she told WWE Espanol that it surprised her.

“I was still, ‘did that just happen?,'” Lyons said (per Fightful). “I didn’t look at my phone until I got home. I was fortunate to have my parents there, my man, a bunch of friends came. I was super grateful and keeping that in mind that people close to me came to support me. That means a lot.”

She continued, “After, I talked to my coaches and got all that going. People in the back were telling me great job. I just kind of sat there and continued to watch the show. I didn’t get out of my gear until the show was over. ‘I don’t even want to go to the locker room, I want to bask in this moment.’ It was beautiful. When I got on social media, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I was not expecting this reaction. A lot of people thought the finish was the split, but technically the finish was the tornado kick, the split was how I pinned her. That’s part of it and that’s what went viral. I was so surprised by that.”

Lyons is set to appear in a Lashing Out with Lash Legend segment on next week’s show.