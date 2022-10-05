NIL Recruit Ruben Banks On What WWE Expects From Signed Athletes

Ruben Banks is a member of WWE”s NIL program, and he recently have some perspective on what WWE expects of athletes in the program. Banks spoke with Wrestling Inc and noted that they don’t try to put too much pressure on NIL signees.

“I’ll be honest, it’s not too much,” Banks told Nick Hausman. “They’re pretty laid back, they’re not putting too much on us. Represent the brand, so be careful with posting on social media and all that type of stuff. When we post, to use their tag. If we have an opportunity to talk about it on Instagram, talk about it. And the biggest thing is to stay in shape and staying looking good. A lot of us were recruited just on our appearances, and that we had the potential to be a star like that.”

He contiued, “So that’s the big thing, is just staying in shape, and stay looking good, as we all do. Because the whole class, everyone is huge. I was the second biggest … was I the second biggest? Probably in height, I was the tallest, but there were some big dudes in my class. When they recruited me, I was like 6′ 4″, 285. Right now, I’m like 6′ 4″, 270. There was Zachary (Knighton-Ward) of Hofstra, he’s like 6′ 2″, 280. There was Cohlton (Schultz), the wrestler from Arizona State, he’s like 6′ 1″, 290. Just huge guys, man.”