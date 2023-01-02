wrestling / News
Nine Matches Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling has announced nine matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Youtube. The lineup includes:
* The Dark Order vs. Ryan Nemeth & Chaos Project
* Hikaru Shida vs. Tyra Russamee
* Athena vs. Gypsy Mac
* Leva Bates vs. Julia Hart
* Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Justin Andrews & Ryzin
* The House of Black vs. Hagane Shinno, Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander
* Varsity Athletes vs. Pillars of Destiny
* Isiah Kassidy & Matt Hardy vs. Manny Lemons & Atiba
* Marina Shafir vs. Lilith Grimm
The first #AEWDarkElevation of 2023 kicks off TONIGHT at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB! #ROH World Champ @AthenaPalmer_FG is in action, plus @shidahikaru, & #DarkOrder @YTAlexReynolds @SilverNumber1 @EvilUno vs. #ChaosProject (Luther+@KingSerpentico) & Ryan Nemeth, & much more! pic.twitter.com/sCWhGIiYvc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 2, 2023
Watch the first #AEWDarkElevation of 2023 TONIGHT at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB to see #HouseOfBlack @malakaiblxck @SNM_Buddy @Brodyxking v @haganemakai, @DeanAlexanderNF+@rgrilloTSF, @wrestlingleva v @TheJuliaHart, @RealJeffJarrett+@TheLethalJay in tag action & much more! pic.twitter.com/ji8OlKJ1YH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 2, 2023
Don't miss the first #AEWDarkElevation of 2023 TONIGHT at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB, featuring @MATTHARDYBRAND+@IsiahKassidy, @MarinaShafir, & #VarsityAthletes @WoodsIsTheGoods+@TonyNese, plus much more! pic.twitter.com/NkOTCBM1Ve
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 2, 2023
