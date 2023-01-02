wrestling / News

Nine Matches Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

January 2, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark: Elevation Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced nine matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Youtube. The lineup includes:

* The Dark Order vs. Ryan Nemeth & Chaos Project
* Hikaru Shida vs. Tyra Russamee
* Athena vs. Gypsy Mac
* Leva Bates vs. Julia Hart
* Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Justin Andrews & Ryzin
* The House of Black vs. Hagane Shinno, Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander
* Varsity Athletes vs. Pillars of Destiny
* Isiah Kassidy & Matt Hardy vs. Manny Lemons & Atiba
* Marina Shafir vs. Lilith Grimm

Joseph Lee

