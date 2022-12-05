Nine Matches Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced nine matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation, which streams on Youtube. You can find spoilers for the episode here. The lineup includes:

* Madison Rayne vs. Emi Sakura

* The Embassy vs. Dan Adams, Star Rider & Facade

* Kiera Hogan vs. Nikki Victory

* Alex Reynolds vs. Kip Sabian

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Aaron Solo

* Lee Moriarty vs. Serpentico

* Hagane Shinno vs. Nick Comoroto

* Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. Kitty LaFleur & Alice Crowley

* Top Flight vs. Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd