Nine Matches On Tap For This Week’s AEW Dark

AEW has announced a slew of matchups for tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dark. There will be nine matches on the show including Eddie Kingston vs. Bear Boudler, Nyla Rose vs. Kiera Hogan, Tay Conti vs. Shalonce Royal, and more.

The new episode of AEW Dark will air tomorrow (March 29) at 7 p.m. ET on the official YouTube channel of AEW. Here’s a look at the full card:

* Diamante vs. Kelsey Heather

* Nyla Rose vs. Kiera Hogan

* The Factory (Aaron Solo, QT Marshall, & Nick Comoroto) vs. Invictus Khash, Adam Priest, & Gus De La Vega

* Lelia Grey vs. Emi Sakura

* Dark Order (Stu Grayson, Alan Angels, & Evil Uno) vs. Jay Marte, Richard King, & Alexander Zane

* Tay Conti vs. Shalonce Royal

* Eddie Kingston vs. Bear Boudler

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Kaun

* Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds, & 10) vs. Foxx Vinyer, Brandon Bullock, & Jameson Ryan