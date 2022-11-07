wrestling / News

Nine Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

November 7, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark: Elevation Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced nine matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which airs on Youtube. The lineup includes:

* ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Dalton Castle & The Boys (c) vs. Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Slim J & Jeeves Kay)
* Athena vs. Abby Jane
* Angelico, The Butcher & The Blade vs. Best Friends & Rocky Romero
* Abadon vs. Amy Rose
* Alex Reynolds vs. Kip Sabian
* Dante Martin vs. Eli Isom
* QT Marshall, Lee Johnson & Cole Karter vs. Cheeseburger, Logan Easton LaRoux & Rhett Titus
* Tay Melo vs. Trish Adora
* Ortiz & Eddie Kingston vs. Myles Hawkins & Joe Keys

