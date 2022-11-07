wrestling / News
Nine Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling has announced nine matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which airs on Youtube. The lineup includes:
* ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Dalton Castle & The Boys (c) vs. Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Slim J & Jeeves Kay)
* Athena vs. Abby Jane
* Angelico, The Butcher & The Blade vs. Best Friends & Rocky Romero
* Abadon vs. Amy Rose
* Alex Reynolds vs. Kip Sabian
* Dante Martin vs. Eli Isom
* QT Marshall, Lee Johnson & Cole Karter vs. Cheeseburger, Logan Easton LaRoux & Rhett Titus
* Tay Melo vs. Trish Adora
* Ortiz & Eddie Kingston vs. Myles Hawkins & Joe Keys
Don't miss a brand new #AEWDarkElevation TONIGHT at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB featuring @abadon_AEW and @AthenaPalmer_FG in action, plus @andycomplains, @BladeofBuffalo & @AngelicoAAA vs. #BestFriends @trentylocks & @SexyChuckieT @azucarRoc in a Trios match, plus much more! pic.twitter.com/fKsaB227hk
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 7, 2022
Catch a new episode of #AEWDarkElevation TONIGHT at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11! Champs @theDALTONcastle & #TheBoys put the #ROH World 6-Man Tag Team titles on the line against the #Trustbusters, @YTAlexReynolds vs. @TheKipSabian, @lucha_angel1 will be in action & much more! pic.twitter.com/luzk4xsYZy
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 7, 2022
On tonight's brand new episode of #AEWDarkElevation at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB, see @MadKing1981 & @Ortiz_Powerful, #TheFactory & @TayMelo in action, plus so much more! pic.twitter.com/RQHIicrtW0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 7, 2022