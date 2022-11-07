Nine Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced nine matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which airs on Youtube. The lineup includes:

* ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Dalton Castle & The Boys (c) vs. Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Slim J & Jeeves Kay)

* Athena vs. Abby Jane

* Angelico, The Butcher & The Blade vs. Best Friends & Rocky Romero

* Abadon vs. Amy Rose

* Alex Reynolds vs. Kip Sabian

* Dante Martin vs. Eli Isom

* QT Marshall, Lee Johnson & Cole Karter vs. Cheeseburger, Logan Easton LaRoux & Rhett Titus

* Tay Melo vs. Trish Adora

* Ortiz & Eddie Kingston vs. Myles Hawkins & Joe Keys