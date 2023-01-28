Nine More Wrestlers Rumored For Men’s Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

PWInsider reports that a graphic being used on international WWE social media features nine previously unannounced wrestlers for the men’s Royal Rumble match.

They include:

* Elias

* Johnny Gargano

* Otis

* Chad Gable

* Madcap Moss

* Montez Ford

* Angelo Dawkins

* Damian Priest

* Finn Balor

The graphic does not include Xavier Woods, who was announced on last night’s Smackdown. If this is all accurate, the talent list also includes: Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Ricochet, Santos Escobar, Cody Rhodes, Omos, Rey Mysterio, GUNTHER, Baron Corbin, Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Karrion Kross, Dominik Mysterio, The Miz, Brock Lesnar. That would leave four spots open.

The website notes that Gargano is in San Antonio. If he wrestles, this will be his return from a shoulder injury he suffered several weeks ago.