Nine-Year-Old Child With Dyslexia Makes John Cena Mosaic from Rubik’s Cubes
A new video is circulating online in which a nine-year-old child named Benjamin, who has dyslexia, makes a John Cena mosaic from Rubik’s cubes. The young fan lives in Montreal.
He told CTV News: “Having dyslexia also means I can do something amazing. Dyslexia is not my disability. Dyslexia is my superpower.”
His mother, Melanie Russo, said that he has the ability to finish one side of a cube in around a single second. She added: “When he did one side, that’s when he figured out he can do it.”
You can find the video of the project below:
