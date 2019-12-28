wrestling / News

Nine-Year-Old Child With Dyslexia Makes John Cena Mosaic from Rubik’s Cubes

December 28, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
John Cena WWE Hall of Fame

A new video is circulating online in which a nine-year-old child named Benjamin, who has dyslexia, makes a John Cena mosaic from Rubik’s cubes. The young fan lives in Montreal.

He told CTV News: “Having dyslexia also means I can do something amazing. Dyslexia is not my disability. Dyslexia is my superpower.

His mother, Melanie Russo, said that he has the ability to finish one side of a cube in around a single second. She added: “When he did one side, that’s when he figured out he can do it.

You can find the video of the project below:

