Nissin Foods Announces New Deal With WWE To Promote New Cup Noodles Stir Fry

Nissin Foods has announced that for its 50th anniversary, it is teaming with WWE to promote its new Cup Noodles Stir Fry. Asuka and The Miz will take part in the effort to sell the product. Here’s a press release:

Nissin Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of Cup Noodles With Expansion Of Its Latest Innovation – Cup Noodles Stir Fry

Cup Noodles Teams Up With WWE? Superstars to Reimagine Mealtime Routines With a New Take on Takeout

GARDENA, Calif., — Today, Nissin Foods, the inventor of instant noodles, introduces Cup Noodles? Stir Fry? flavors, hot garlic chicken and teriyaki chicken. In celebration of 50 years of originality, the expansion of the Cup Noodles Stir Fry product line-up, the first soupless cup for the popular brand, combines modern innovation with timeless Asian-inspired recipes.

To generate excitement for the newest noodle favorites available now and to help kick-off the brand’s 50th anniversary, Cup Noodles has partnered with WWE Superstars, Asuka (Raw Women’s Champion and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion) and The Miz (current Money in the Bank contract holder). Together, they will stir up lunchtime – literally – by bringing some fun noodle antics to the virtual meetings of a few high-profile companies.

“Americans have been enjoying forkfuls of noodles out of cups since 1971 when Nissin debuted the original Cup Noodles,” said Mike Price, CEO of Nissin Foods USA. “Through the decades, we’ve all fallen in love with our iconic cup, making it a cultural mainstay that continues to generate lasting memories. What better way to kick off and celebrate our anniversary year than with the launch of new Cup Noodles Stir Fry flavors and have some fun with Asuka and The Miz at the same time.”

Cup Noodles Stir Fry first hit store shelves in December 2019, with three Asian-inspired flavors: Korean BBQ, Teriyaki Beef and vegetarian Sweet Chili. The national launch of the two new flavors is a testament to the success – and love for – Cup Noodles Stir Fry with people and helps them think differently about their options when making mealtime decisions, especially while working from home. Each flavor is microwaveable, in a paper cup, and tossed with high-quality vegetables like green beans and cabbage, with no artificial flavors or added MSG.

Cup Noodles Stir Fry is available at your local grocery store, Walmart, and online at Amazon.com, while its Teriyaki Chicken flavor is available exclusively at Walmart. To find Cup Noodles products near you, visit the Nissin Noodle Finder. For more information, please visit www.nissinfoods.com.