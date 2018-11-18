Nita Strauss Says She’s Obsessed With Becky Lynch After Her Heel Turn, Admits She Second Guessed the Idea at First

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed musician and guitarist Nita Strauss, who spoke about her relationship with WWE Superstar and Smackdown women’s champion Becky Lynch. Nita Strauss performed at WrestleMania 34 earlier this year, and she also wrote the theme song for last night’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2 event, “Mariana Trench.” Below are some highlights from the Strauss interview.

Nita Strauss on becoming friends wit Becky Lynch: “Becky and I have become really good friends. We just did a really cool sit-down together for YouTube, which one of the videos came out today called Stay the Course. It was an hour long interview where we talked to each other about our lives, and the parallels between wrestling and the music industry. Obviously we are different people in different industries who have grown up in different countries, but we have such similar journey’s. For me, being at the level I am at, being the first female signature guitarist, her being the (SmackDown Live) champion, it was just cool for us to talk about our rides and how we got to where we got to today. I also got to try on the belt which was pretty awesome.”

Nita Strauss on how she’s obsessed with Becky Lynch after her heel turns: “I’m obsessed with heel Becky. I think she took to that character so much better than anyone expected her to. As a big fan of hers from the get-go, as soon as I saw that heel turn I was like, what really? Are you sure? Far be it from me to second guess creative. To watch how over she is, she’s the new ‘Stone Cold’; no matter what she does that fans will rally behind her. The way that she does her social media and everything else, I just think it couldn’t be better.”