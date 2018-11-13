Nita Strauss Said She’ll Be At NXT Takeover: War Games II

In an interview with Uproxx, Nita Strauss revealed that her working relationship with WWE will continue at NXT Takeover: War Games II, where she’ll make an appearance. Here are highlights:

On her next WWE appearance: “I’ll be at War Games, but I won’t be at Survivor Series. I have to fly out for tour the next day, but I’m glad I get to be here for War Games.”

On if she will perform: “I’ll probably be the last to know. I’ll probably be the last to know if anything’s going to happen, but I will definitely be there as a spectator no matter what.”

On if she interacted much with Shinsuke Nakamura at Wrestlemania: “Yeah, we did at rehearsal… We did it once, and it was amazing doing the entrance in an empty stadium. We were in the Superdome, completely empty, we’re doing this grand entrance, and then Shinsuke said, “Okay, I want to watch it back.” He wanted to see what I was doing. He wanted to see my movements, and then he said, “Okay, can we do it one more time,” and then the second time he came out like a rock star. Headbanging, you know, whipping his hair around, kind of the same thing that I do, and then it ended up being just the coolest moment. Because Shinsuke, I think they call him “WWE’s rock star”, and, you know, for him to have a kind of rock star entrance was a very, very cool thing…

It was a really an honor, you know, to be a moment in those shows. It doesn’t get any bigger than that. It really doesn’t, and to be, you know, not the wheel of it, but a small part of the wheel that turns and makes the show cool was an amazing experience for me.

My manager Josh is a super visionary. Like, he has these ideas, these grand ideas, like, you know, even though we have no idea how it could happen, he finds a way to manifest it into reality, so he was the one that really connected the dots. He, and Mick Foley, really, were the two people who were extremely instrumental in putting this thing together… Finally, we got to the right people. We got to the music people at WWE, and as soon as we got in contact with them it was like a match made in heaven, and, you know, all of their ideas were something I think I could execute really, really well, so I hope it’s a long partnership, because I love working with WWE. And actually, they’re using one of my songs for NXT TakeOver: War Games here in LA next week, which is really exciting.”