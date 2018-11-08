Nita Strauss Says Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Produced Her At WWE Evolution

Nita Strauss recently spoke with Wrestling Inc and gave some insight of her performance at WWE Evolution and who produced her at the event…

On Performing at Evolution: “Lzzy and I talked about it with Triple H and Stephanie and they just said, ‘Look, we want you to get the crowd hyped up. We want you to start this event off strong and get them going from the get-go to let them know it’s going to be rowdy, it’s going to be high-energy, it’s going to be loud.’ And that’s what we did,” said Strauss. Lzzy and I went in there with the intention of warming the crowd up for the matches and I think we got there.”

Did Vince McMahon Produce Her At The Event?: “Not at Evolution,” Strauss said of McMahon giving her input. “I did at ‘Mania [where she performed Shinsuke Nakamura’s entrance theme]. Mr. McMahon gave me some notes and performance ideas when we were rehearsing for ‘Mania. But at Evolution it was all Triple H and Stephanie. It was just the two of them and Triple H had a lot of input, a lot of suggestions and ideas. Walking ideas – ‘Hey, when you do this, why don’t you go here? When you do this, come up to the ropes. When you do this, it’s going to look great on camera.’ So that was really helpful because, you know, I had never even stepped foot in a wrestling ring before. To do it for the first time there with a guitar in my hands opening up an incredibly important show, it was amazing to have his input on how it would look best on camera.”