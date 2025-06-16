Nixon Newell Enjoyed Wrestling on WWE Main Event, Says She Was Allowed To Have Fun

In an interview with The STARDOM Cast (via Fightful), Nixon Newell explained why she was a fan of wrestling on WWE Main Event, noting that she was allowed to have fun on the show. Newell, formerly Tegan Nox, was released from the company back in November.

She said: “I kind of went in with a mindset of, okay, let’s look at this professionally instead of as a fan, let’s just do this. Like, now I’m a worker right now. Like this is my brain. So when I go back, did all that stuff with, did some stuff with Liv, did some stuff with Nattie, all that kind of stuff. I kind of knew it was coming when I was pitching very frequently, multiple times a week, nothing was coming to fruition, was wrestling on Main Event, which, you know, I loved wrestling on Main Event. You were guaranteed at least eight minutes. You’re allowed to have fun. I will (always) love wrestling on Main Event. I got to be a heel a couple of times on Main Event against, people that I love wrestling like Nikki Cross, like Candice LeRae, I got to be, Dana Brooke was real fun to wrestle. So like wrestling these people on Main Event, I was having a great time, but it was when I started pitching, things weren’t coming to fruition,aAnd then I knew that it was coming when an idea that I’d pitched to be a football hooligan as a gimmick, got through all the talking stages, got through the pitching stages, got to higher ups, was scheduled to film some stuff. Then two days before it got cancelled and I went, something’s happening, and I think I’m going. And then, didn’t wrestle, got a lot of people thinking I wasn’t wrestling because I was ill at the time, which I was ill, but I was still wrestling. I was able to wrestle while I was, I was ill. It wasn’t like, you know, put me on the sidelines. But when I started having dark matches with Bea (Priestly), which we had some banging dark matches, like I think we had like two or three and each one of them, we were like, came back and, Regal was stood there. Molly Holly was stood there. Like all these people, Stu Bennett was like those are great matches. I thought those were sick, they should have put that on TV, and we’re like, yeah, we know we’re falling away. That’s why I want to run it back with Bea, as well i really- that needs to happen. But as soon as that gimmick got cancelled, like the filming of it all, I went, I’m on my way out. I know I am, they just took a bit longer than i expected to be honest, but I knew it was coming.“