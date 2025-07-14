wrestling / News

Nixon Newell Loves ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm Character, Thinks it Suits Storm Perfectly

July 14, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite 2-19-25 Toni Storm Image Credit: AEW

In an interview with Going Ringside (via Fightful), Nixon Newell praised the character of ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm in AEW and said she believes it fits Storm perfectly. Storm retained the AEW Women’s World title at All In this past Saturday, defeating Mercedes Mone.

Newell said: “It’s my favorite thing. The Timeless Toni gimmick is probably the best thing in wrestling right now. It’s so much fun. It’s a gimmick, but it’s very much the Toni I’ve known for 14 years. It’s her down to a T, and I love it. I think it’s the best thing.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Nixon Newell, Toni Storm, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading