Nixon Newell Reflects On Becky Lynch Asking To Work With Her In WWE

Nixon Newell recently reflected on working with Becky Lynch in WWE. The former Tegan Nox faced Lynch on the October 9th, 2023 episode of Raw, with reports at the time saying that Lynch specifically asked to work with Newell. She spoke about the matter in an interview with Horror Pop After Midnight and praised Lynch for doing that sort of thing regularly.

“Dude, that was cool,” Newell said (per Fightful). “Becky is such a good person in the sense of, one, she’s nice, but she fought for so many of the women in the locker room. She specifically asked to work with a lot of us, which you don’t really hear much of these days, so getting to work with her and learn from her was one of the best experiences ever, and I cannot thank Becky enough for that. She’s a cool dude. She’s a real, real cool dude.”

Newell exited WWE in November of last year.