Nixon Newell Cuts Post-WWE Promo, Addresses ‘Injury Prone’ Label

Nixon Newell has taken to social media to cut her first post-WWE promo, in which she addresses being called “injury prone” and more. The former Tegan Nox posted the promo to her Instagram account on Saturday, addressing her WWE exit in February.

“Oh hey, it’s me,” Newell began. “Your favorite ‘injury-prone’ wrestler. Or at least that’s what you guys say, right? I mean, I see the comments you post online. So if we’re going to say stuff, let’s at least get creative with it because at this point, the jokes run dry. It’s old. But news flash: some of your favorites have been hurt way more than I have. I wrestled an entire match with a broken leg and a busted knee, and others can’t even wrestle with a broken nail. So sad.”

“Wrestling has been my life for 14 years, eight of them in the ‘big leagues’ where I was busting my ass day after day, jumping through hoop after hoop just for another one to be put in front of me. I was playing a game I couldn’t win. Look, you’re empowered to speak up but when you do, you’re considered unprofessional and difficult. So tell me how that’s fair? I sat for hours and hours in catering, stood outside doors day after day just to be told, ‘It’s just not the right time.’

“But I’m done waiting. I’m telling that now is the time. So consider this me knocking. Give me an opportunity.”