Nixon Newell Says She Would Love To Wrestle in AEW

– Speaking to Wrestle in Middle, former WWE Superstar Nixon Newell (aka Tegan Nox) discussed possibly appearing in AEW and she’s heard of any interest in her there. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“Not that I know of. I would love to go there, there’s so many people there that I want to wrestle. Like I really want to tangle with Toni (Storm) again. I wrestled Toni many years ago on the indies. So I’d like to revisit that. There’s just a lot of women there that I would love to wrestle. So I am more than willing to talk about some stuff.”