Nixon Newell Says She Stays In Touch With Shayna Baszler & Dakota Kai

Nixon Newell says that she’s still in touch with a couple fellow WWE alumna in Shayna Baszler and Dakota Kai. Newell was a guest on Busted Open Radio and during the conversation she talked about staying friends with the two former WWE stars.

“I see Shayna [Baszler] quite often,” Newell said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “I got to hang out with her and have a couples of whiskies. Dakota [Kai], I talk to quite frequently. It was a shock for a lot of them, especially Dakota. Like, she’s another worldly talent; just generation in my opinion.”

She continued, “So I do keep in contact with them a lot but seeing their personality now and seeing their next steps, I’m excited for them to absolutely skyrocket in whatever they do next.”

Nox was released from WWE in November, while Baszler and Kai were let go in the start of May.