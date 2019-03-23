NJ Cup Final Match Set for Tomorrow

– At today’s NJPW NJ Cup event, Kazuchika Okada defeated Tomohiro Ishii and SANADA beat Hiroshi Tanahashi in their respective tournament matches. That now sets Okada vs. SANADA in the finals of the NJ Cup tournament. The winner will go on to face Jay White for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at the G1 Supercard event next month at the Madison Square Garden.

You can check out some short clips from the event that were posted on Twitter below, along with the pre-show video released by NJPW. Meanwhile, the G1 Supercard is set for April 6 at the Madison Square Garden in New York City.