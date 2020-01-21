wrestling / News

Various News: NJPW Year in Review eBook Released, This Is the XFL Episode 106, EVOLVE 144 Recap Video

January 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Voices of Wrestling has released the new NJPW Year in Review eBook for 2019. The book is available at the above link.

– The XFL released a new episode of This Is The XFL today. You can listen to the latest show below.

– EVOLVE released a new EVOLVE 144 recap video. You can check it out in the player below.

