NJPW 51st Anniversary Results: David Finlay Joins Bullet Club, Bishamon Retain

NJPW held their 51st Anniversary show today at the Ota Ward General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. The show was notable for David Finlay joining Bullet Club, weeks after attacking former Bullet Club leader Jay White. Here are results, via Fightful:

* BULLET CLUB (KENTA & El Phantasmo) def. TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr. & Kosei Fujita)

* United Empire (Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) def. Tama Tonga, Toru Yano & Satoshi Kojima

* Strong Style (Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado & Ren Narita) def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, SHO & Dick Togo)

* United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare) def. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi & SANADA)

* CHAOS (Lio Rush & YOH) vs Los Ingobernables De Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI)

* New Japan Cup 1st Round: Shota Umino def. Yujiro Takahashi

* New Japan Cup 1st Round: David Finlay def. Tomohiro Ishii

* IWGP Tag Team Championships: Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) (c) def. Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi