NJPW 53rd Anniversary Show Results

NJPW held their 53rd Anniversary Show earlier today at the Ota-City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful):

* NJPW World TV Championship: El Phantasmo (c) def. Master Wato

* BULLET CLUB (Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens) def. TMDK (Hartley Jackson & Ryohei Oiwa)

* BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Gedo, SANADA & Taiji Ishimori) def. Just 4 Guys (Taichi, TAKA Michinoku & Yuya Uemura)

* House Of Torture (Ren Narita & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) vs. BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Drilla Moloney & Gabe Kidd) ended via count-out

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji) def. House Of Torture (Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi)

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: El Desperado (c) def. Francesco Akira

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Hirooki Goto (c) def. Hiroshi Tanahashi. After the match, Goto accepted the challenge of Yuji Nagata for later this month.