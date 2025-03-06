wrestling / News
NJPW 53rd Anniversary Show Results
NJPW held their 53rd Anniversary Show earlier today at the Ota-City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful):
* NJPW World TV Championship: El Phantasmo (c) def. Master Wato
* BULLET CLUB (Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens) def. TMDK (Hartley Jackson & Ryohei Oiwa)
* BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Gedo, SANADA & Taiji Ishimori) def. Just 4 Guys (Taichi, TAKA Michinoku & Yuya Uemura)
* House Of Torture (Ren Narita & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) vs. BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Drilla Moloney & Gabe Kidd) ended via count-out
* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji) def. House Of Torture (Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi)
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: El Desperado (c) def. Francesco Akira
* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Hirooki Goto (c) def. Hiroshi Tanahashi. After the match, Goto accepted the challenge of Yuji Nagata for later this month.
