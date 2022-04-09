NJPW Acquiring Visas For Foreign Talent To Come to Japan

Fightful Select reports that New Japan Pro Wrestling has started work on getting visas to bring in foreign talent for events in the next few months. This will include the Best of the Super Juniors tournament.

Foreign wrestlers appearing in NJPW events hasn’t happened much over the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There were several big names that wanted to work in Japan that were told no because NJPW wasn’t bringing many new people over at the time.