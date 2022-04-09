wrestling / News
NJPW Acquiring Visas For Foreign Talent To Come to Japan
April 9, 2022 | Posted by
Fightful Select reports that New Japan Pro Wrestling has started work on getting visas to bring in foreign talent for events in the next few months. This will include the Best of the Super Juniors tournament.
Foreign wrestlers appearing in NJPW events hasn’t happened much over the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There were several big names that wanted to work in Japan that were told no because NJPW wasn’t bringing many new people over at the time.
More Trending Stories
- Becky Lynch, Joey Janela & More Comment on Tony Khan’s Statement About Anti-AEW Bots
- Tony Khan Claims That Many Negative AEW Opinions Online Aren’t Real People, Khan Issues Statement
- Notes On Working Relationship Between AAA and AEW Regarding Tag Titles
- Jim Ross On Vince McMahon & Donald Trump Storyline At WWE WrestleMania 23, What Trump Was Like Backstage