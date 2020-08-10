NJPW Adds More Matches To Summer Struggle In Jingu

NJPW has announced several more matches to Summer Struggle in Jingu, joining the previously announced title matches. Two more title matches have been added, with Shingo Takagi defending the NEVER Openweight title against Minoru Suzuki and IWGP Heavyweight tag team champions Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr facing Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kota Ibushi. Another match, one between Master Wato and Yoshinobu Kanemaru, was also added. The event happens on August 29 at Jingu Stadium. Here’s the updated lineup:

* IWGP Heavyweight & IWGP Intercontinental Championship match: EVIL (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

* IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship match: Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori

* IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship match: Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi

* NEVER Openweight Championship match: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki

* NJPW King of Pro Wrestling Provisional Championship match: TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD

* Master Wato vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru