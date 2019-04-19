NJPW Adds Show to June’s Australian Tour

– New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a second show for their Australian tour at the beginning of the summer (or I guess winter, since it’s Australia). The company announced that they have added a second show to the Southern Showdown tour, with the details below:

Second event added to Australia Southern Showdown tour 30th June in Sydney!

Last week, New Japan Pro Wrestling announced its long-awaited return to Australia, with the major event NJPW SOUTHERN SHOWDOWN in MELBOURNE taking place in Melbourne’s Festival Hall on Saturday 29th June.

In response to overwhelming demand from our passionate Australian fans, we are delighted to announce that an additional event has been added to the weekend. Sunday 30th June will see NJPW hit the University of New South Wales Roundhouse in Sydney. This smaller, more intimate event will be exciting coda to the events in Melbourne the previous day.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday 26th April at 12.00 pm, noon, AET (11.00 am JST).

You can see the event page by following this link.

New Japan Pro Wrestling presents NJPW SOUTHERN SHOWDOWN in MELBOURNE

Saturday, 29th June: Festival Hall, Melbourne (300 Dudley St, West Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 3003)

Doors: 5.00 PM AET

Start: 7.00 PM AET

Ticket pre-sale: Wednesday, 24th April 12.00 pm AET (11.00 am JST) – Click here to sign-up

General sale: Friday, 26th April 12.00 pm AET (11.00 am JST)

NJPW SOUTHERN SHOWDOWN in SYDNEY

Sunday, 30th June: UNSW Roundhouse, Sydney (University of New South Wales, Anzac Parade, Kensington NSW 2052)

Doors: 6.00PM AET

Start: 7:00PM AET

Ticket general sale: Friday, 26th April 12.00 pm AET (11.00 am JST)