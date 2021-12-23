NJPW & AJPW To Present Joint Show at Korakuen Hall 60th Birthday Special

Korakuen Hall is celebrating its 60th birthday next year, and the famed venue will host a joint NJPW and AJPW show plus more in the process. Tokyo Sports reports that the hall, which has been host to several iconic combat sports and pro wrestling shows and matches since opening in April of 1962, will celebrate its 60th birthday on April 15th and 16th, 2022 with a festival.

That festival will include a Women’s Wrestling Dream Festival on April 15th and the joint NJPW-AJPW show on April 16th. It is not yet known if there will be interpromotional matches, and further information will be announced early next year.

Korakuen Hall opened on April 16th, 1993 and has hosted shows from nearly every promotion in Japan over the last 60 years. It also hosted the boxing matches for the 1964 Summer Olympics.