wrestling / News
NJPW & AJPW Set to Work Together for Giant Baba Tribute Show in February
October 22, 2020 | Posted by
– A press conference was held today announcing that New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) and All Japan Pro Wrestling (AJPW) will hold a joint memorial show, organized by HJT Production Co., for the late Japanese wrestling legend, Giant Baba. The will be held on February 4, 2021 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo Japan.
A memorial service will also be held for Giant Baba during the event. Referee Kyohei Wada and ring announcer Fumihito Kihara will be producing the event.
【G馬場23回忌興行】G馬場23回忌追善興行2･4後楽園で開催 和田京平レフェリー&木原文人リングアナがプロデューサーで新日本&全日本も協力https://t.co/GbtMDcoGAv pic.twitter.com/GMTDHfPCWN
— プロレス/格闘技DX編集部 (@PKDX) October 22, 2020
