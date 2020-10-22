NJPW & AJPW Set to Work Together for Giant Baba Tribute Show in February

– A press conference was held today announcing that New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) and All Japan Pro Wrestling (AJPW) will hold a joint memorial show, organized by HJT Production Co., for the late Japanese wrestling legend, Giant Baba. The will be held on February 4, 2021 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo Japan.

A memorial service will also be held for Giant Baba during the event. Referee Kyohei Wada and ring announcer Fumihito Kihara will be producing the event.