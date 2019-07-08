NJPW and AEW Were Reportedly Interested In Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Before They Re-Signed With WWE

We reported last week, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows signed new five-year deals with WWE which will keep them with the company until July 2024. PWInsider not only confirms this news but reveals that there was interest from both NJPW and AEW in the Good Brothers if they decided to leave WWE and became free agents.

They previously turned down WWE’s attempts to re-sign them, but now that they have been promised a new push and what some sources have said is a “ridiculously amazing” financial deal, they have “put pen to paper.” Meanwhile, based on copyright/trademark filings, the two may have wanted to start a podcast after WWE.