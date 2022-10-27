NJPW and CMLL Fantasticamania Returns Next Year

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that NJPW and CMLL will team up again for another Fantasticamania tour. This will be the first tour in three years. It runs for six nights between February 22 to February 28.

After three years away from the NJPW calendar, Fantasticamania will finally make a return in 2023!

The estrella of CMLL will be making the voyage to Japan to thrill and delight, as the lucha libre festival is back!

The one week tour kicks off February 22 in Tachikawa, before Kyoto, Osaka and Chiba, with the action culminating in two thrilling nights from Korakuen Hall on February 27 and 28!

Don’t miss the best in lucha libre and the best in Japan as Fantasticamania 2023 approaches!