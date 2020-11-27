NJPW and CMLL’s FantasticaMania Shows Cancelled For 2021

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports NJPW and CMLL’s co-produced FantasticaMania will not be happening in 2021. Obviously this is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the change. NJPW released its schedule for early 2021 and the joint shows with the Mexican company were not included.

As noted the company announced its New Beginning tour that begins on January 17. The dates which were to be used for FantasticaMania were included on the New Beginning tour.

Interestingly enough, CMLL had been telling their talent as recently as two weeks ago it was going to happen. However, the travel restrictions mean that it won’t. CMLL stars typically get paid the most each year from these shows so this will hurt their income considerably.