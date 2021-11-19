wrestling / News
NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH To Hold Simultaneous Press Conferences Tonight
November 19, 2021 | Posted by
New Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH have announced emergency press conferences for 2 PM Japan time tomorrow, which is around 12 PM ET and 9 PM PT tonight. They will air live on Youtube for both companies.
The Wrestling Observer notes that the press conference is for ‘something significant’, but very little information is known at this time.
More Trending Stories
- John Cena Praises Drake Maverick, Retweets Maverick’s WWE Release Video
- EC3 Claims His Therapist Erased His Time on the Main WWE Roster From Memory
- Jim Johnston Says D-Generation X Theme Was Originally Written As A Solo Theme For Shawn Michaels
- Jim Ross On His Advice To Recent WWE Releases, Possibility Of AEW Signing Some Of the Talent