NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH To Hold Simultaneous Press Conferences Tonight

November 19, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
New Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH have announced emergency press conferences for 2 PM Japan time tomorrow, which is around 12 PM ET and 9 PM PT tonight. They will air live on Youtube for both companies.

The Wrestling Observer notes that the press conference is for ‘something significant’, but very little information is known at this time.

