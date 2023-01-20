NJPW and STARDOM Parent Company Sees Profit In Most Recent Quarter

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Bushiroad, the parent company of NJPW and STARDOM, saw a profit for their most recent reported quarter. In that quarter (July through September), their sports division had $11.83 million in revenue and $2.7 million in profit. This is likely due to the two wrestling companies.

Attendance for the NJPW G1 Climax tournament was up 70% from 2021. The STARDOM Five Star Grand Prix had 18,998 paid attendance for its 21 shows. Revenue was up 33.9% for both companies from 2021, which had $7.34 million in losses.