NJPW and WoW Moving to Saturday Nights on AXS, Will Air Real-Time G1 Climax Coverage

– AXS TV is moving their NJPW and WOW-Women of Wrestling programming to Saturdays, with NJPW hitting just in time for real-time coverage of G1 Climax 29. AXS TV announced on Tuesday that the shows, which previously aired on Fridays as part of their Friday night Fights block, will be moving to Saturday starting July 13th. This will allow AXS TV to air same-day, real-time coverage of NJPW’s Saturday G1 CLIMAX events, kicking off jUly 13th at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT.

In addition, the network announced that night one of G1 Climax 27 will be broadcast live from Dallas on July 6th at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT. Finally, WOW has a season two premiere date; the show is set to debut its second run on September 7th.

The full announcement is below: