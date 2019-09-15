NJPW and WOW Pre-Empted Off of AXS TV This Saturday

PWInsider reports that both New Japan Pro Wrestling and WOW – Women of Wrestling will not air on AXS TV this Saturday, September 21. Instead, the network will air the 2019 Farm Aid concert. Both shows will return on September 28.

It’s still unknown how the futures of both promotions on AXS will be impacted by Anthem Media’s purchase of AXS. WOW has the first half of season two already taped and set to air, with the second half taping in January. NJPW’s contract with AXS expires in January 2021.